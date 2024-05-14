South Africa

Three suspects nabbed after University of Limpopo student murdered

14 May 2024 - 10:06
Police arrested three suspects after the murder of a University of Limpopo student. Stock photo.
Police arrested three suspects after the murder of a University of Limpopo student. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three men aged between 23 and 33 were arrested in Mankweng, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old student on Sunday.  

According to the police report, a male University of Limpopo student was walking with a friend at gate 2 when they were accosted by three unknown suspects who attempted to rob them around at 5am.  

“The two resisted and one suspect stabbed the 24-year-old male victim,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

He said security guards at the gate witnessed the incident and caught two suspects who were later handed to police. The third suspect fled the scene on foot.  

The student was rushed to hospital for medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the facility. 

“The third suspect who evaded arrest during the incident handed himself to police on Monday accompanied by his parents,” Ledwaba said.  

The three suspects are expected to appear at the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.  

TimesLIVE

Police investigate officer’s murder and hunt for suspects

Mpumalanga police are investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Delmas on Tuesday while he was driving in his private vehicle.
News
3 days ago

Five-year-old shot dead during hijacking in Soshanguve while welcoming dad home

A five-year-old child was fatally wounded when his father's bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday ...
News
3 days ago

Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son to apply for bail

A 48-year-old woman from Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of her 18-year-old ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues