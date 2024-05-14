Three men aged between 23 and 33 were arrested in Mankweng, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old student on Sunday.
According to the police report, a male University of Limpopo student was walking with a friend at gate 2 when they were accosted by three unknown suspects who attempted to rob them around at 5am.
“The two resisted and one suspect stabbed the 24-year-old male victim,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said security guards at the gate witnessed the incident and caught two suspects who were later handed to police. The third suspect fled the scene on foot.
The student was rushed to hospital for medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the facility.
“The third suspect who evaded arrest during the incident handed himself to police on Monday accompanied by his parents,” Ledwaba said.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.
TimesLIVE
Three suspects nabbed after University of Limpopo student murdered
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Three men aged between 23 and 33 were arrested in Mankweng, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old student on Sunday.
According to the police report, a male University of Limpopo student was walking with a friend at gate 2 when they were accosted by three unknown suspects who attempted to rob them around at 5am.
“The two resisted and one suspect stabbed the 24-year-old male victim,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
He said security guards at the gate witnessed the incident and caught two suspects who were later handed to police. The third suspect fled the scene on foot.
The student was rushed to hospital for medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the facility.
“The third suspect who evaded arrest during the incident handed himself to police on Monday accompanied by his parents,” Ledwaba said.
The three suspects are expected to appear at the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.
TimesLIVE
Police investigate officer’s murder and hunt for suspects
Five-year-old shot dead during hijacking in Soshanguve while welcoming dad home
Woman arrested for 'decapitating' her wheelchair-bound son to apply for bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos