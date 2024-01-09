About 70,000 social grants beneficiaries did not receive their January payments last week.
The beneficiaries have been frustrated since Friday last week as their cards declined payment when trying to withdraw from ATMs.
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said on Tuesday the glitch was due to the misinterpretation or not corresponding details, leading to the agency failing to verify the banking details of the beneficiaries. Most of those who are affected had changed from the agency’s card to bank-issued cards.
“We are aware of non-payments, and this is a result of bank verifications, meaning that the details provided to us do not perfectly match or correspond to the ones registered in the bank. For example, you may find that a name has been misspelt or a letter is missing.”
He further advised beneficiaries not to panic as they were addressing the issue.
“We have tracked down all those that have not received their money and the number is 70,000. We are busy calling them to fix these human errors and once we have called you, you will receive your money in no time. We understand the frustrations that people have to eat and buy other needed stuff,” Letsatsi said.
He urged those who had not received their money to visit their post office branch to get the money.
More than 70,000 Sassa beneficiaries not paid
‘This is a result of bank verifications’
Image: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER
