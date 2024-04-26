×

South Africa

Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing strike: Acsa

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2024 - 09:30
Airports Company South Africa has encouraged travellers to the Cape Town International Airport this weekend to use authorised airport taxi operators located in the terminal building. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Travellers using the Cape Town International Airport may experience a disruption in e-hailing services and long waiting times due to an impending strike by e-hailing operators this weekend.

However, airport management assured travellers that contingency plans had been put in place to mitigate any disruptions to airport operations.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it had been made aware of the strike action by the Western Cape E-Hailing Association that is expected to affect passenger access to e-hailing transportation at the airport

The protest action is scheduled to take place from Saturday to Monday, when participating drivers will cease e-hailing services at the airport. 

“Acsa would like to highlight that the grievances raised by the association are not directed at airport operations or the management at [the airport],” Acsa said.

To facilitate a smooth experience for all passengers, Acsa advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before the scheduled departure time for domestic flights, and at least three hours before international flights.

“This will provide adequate time to complete the check-in and security procedures in the event of delays caused by the disruption of e-hailing services.” 

Acsa also encouraged travellers to use authorised airport taxi operators located in the terminal building.

TimesLIVE 

