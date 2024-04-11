Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is taking steps to avoid a looming jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport as its supplier is expected to temporarily shut down next month.
Acsa said it was requested to assist on behalf of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) after engagements between Sapia, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and individual fuel companies to resolve a tax dispute relating to the use of the multiproduct pipeline from Durban to Johannesburg and related storage facilities.
The Natref refinery, which is the main source of jet fuel for OR Tambo, is preparing for its planned maintenance shut down between May and June, which will lead to greater reliance on imported fuel from Durban.
“These eventualities have been anticipated and jet fuel supply will continue, making use of the alternative routes,” Acsa said.
The planned shut down coincides with the challenges posed by the tax dispute between Sars and the parties. “This is the reason for the potential crisis in jet fuel supply and, as indicated, Acsa, Sars and Sapia have been discussing and are finalising implementation of contingency plans.”
Acsa taking steps to prevent jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport
Image: ACSA/X
Acsa said the fuel stock levels at OR Tambo recently dipped below the recommended five days' cover because of the refinery preparing for its shut down.
“The five-day stock holding of fuel provides a buffer to deal with unforeseen short-term interruptions that may occur in the jet fuel supply chain,” it said.
Acsa is communicating with all parties as they attempt to resolve the matter and requested patience from stakeholders until they receive firm feedback from Sars, Sapia and the petroleum companies.
“The responsibility to keep adequate stocks of jet fuel to meet the demands of airlines lies with the fuel suppliers and Sapia using Acsa's infrastructure. Airlines forecast their demand accurately and make arrangements to supply this demand and enter into contracts with fuel suppliers. Sapia and the department of mineral resources and energy have a responsibility to ensure continuity and security of supply,” it said.
Some suppliers have indicated to their airline customers that there will be a reduction in their supply and airlines are taking operational decisions to plan for this, it added.
“Acsa is in constant engagement with Sars, Sapia, fuel suppliers and the airlines to obtain up-to-date information on the steps they are taking to deal with and mitigate this potential crisis.”
