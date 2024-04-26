The case of eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley last week has been postponed until next Tuesday for them to to apply for bail.
Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi were arrested on Thursday last week after they allegedly attacked the Kimberley police station and members of the police service.
They are facing charges of malicious injury to property, assault and public violence.
It is alleged that on the day of the incident, the police had arrested their compatriot and they had demanded that he not be apprehended.
“Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police as well as damage the state’s property. Specialised tactical police reinforcements were called and the eight accused were arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
He said when they first appeared in the Kimberley district court on Monday, the case was remanded for bail information and further investigations.
“During their second appearance (on Friday), the court heard that outstanding information was needed to enable the state to decide on this matter going forward.”
Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police in Kimberley to apply for bail on Tuesday
Image: NPA Communications.
Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police, police station remanded by court
