Foreigners barred from clinic leave without life-saving medicine
Teenage girl stopped from refilling ARV medication
By Penwell Dlamini and Thulani Mbele - 25 January 2023 - 07:07
A frail-looking teenage girl stood by the gate at the Zandspruit Clinic pleading with a man and a woman who had been threatening and barring non-South African patients from going inside.
She was meant to refill her ARV medication on Tuesday and had been queuing for over two hours but the pair hiding behind face masks stopped her along with other patients they believed were foreigners. The duo would only allow SA patients to proceed into the facility after they inspected their IDs...
