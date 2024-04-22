Two silent gunmen opened fire on farm dwellers in two houses in Ficksburg at the weekend, killing an 11-year-old child and wounding six people.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the gunmen had arrived shortly before 10pm on Sunday, April 21.
“They started shooting at farm dwellers at two houses on the farmstead without uttering a word to the occupants inside the houses.
“The suspects fled the scene on foot and got into a car that was parked on the side of R26 near the farmstead.”
The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.
The wounded victims are being treated in hospital.
Child killed, six people wounded in Ficksburg shooting
