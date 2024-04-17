×

South Africa

Husband asked to report to Limpopo police station over wife’s murder

17 April 2024 - 09:10
The woman was certified dead at the scene and was identified as 36-year-old Nkhetheni Mudau. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted with a hard object by her husband on Monday.

The incident happened in Tshivaloni village, which falls under the Vhembe district, after the couple allegedly had a heated conversation.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said officers were summoned to the scene after the woman's body was discovered.

"The victim was found with serious injuries on the upper body. Emergency medical services personnel certified she was dead. 

"Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and her husband allegedly had a heated conversation in their house. A woman was heard crying and screaming. Later that day she was found dead."

The woman has been identified as Nkhetheni Mudau.

Mashaba confirmed police had registered a case of murder but were yet to arrest a suspect.

“The husband is requested to report at the local police station to assist in the investigations as soon as possible,” he said.

Mashaba said circumstances that led to the incident are unclear but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. 

TimesLIVE

