×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

CPI inflation dips back to 5.3% in March — Stats SA

17 April 2024 - 11:09
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Stats SA released CPI data for March 2024 on Wednesday. Stock image.
Stats SA released CPI data for March 2024 on Wednesday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation dropped from 5.6% in February to 5.3% in March, returning to the level it settled at in January.

In its report on annual CPI data released on Wednesday, Stats SA said the main contributors to the 5.3% annual inflation rate were:

  • housing and utilities;
  • miscellaneous goods and services;
  • food and nonalcoholic beverages; and
  • transport.

“In March the annual inflation rate for goods was 5.7%, down from 6.2% in February, and for services it was 5.0%, up from 4.9% in February.”

Housing and utilities increased by 5.9% year-on-year and contributed 1.4 percentage points to the CPI.

Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 8.5% year-on-year and contributed 1.2 percentage points to the CPI.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 5.1% year-on-year and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point.

Transport increased by 5.3% year-on-year and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point.

The report added the CPI increased by 0.8% in March. CPI headline year-on-year rates for the year are staying below the average of 6.0% of 2023 and 6.9% of 2022. However, the year-on-year rates are above the average of 4.5% of 2021 and 3.3% in 2020.

TimesLIVE

National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1

Labour minister Thulani Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per ...
News
2 months ago

Debt mountain: Rising food, power and fuel prices drive inflation

In the past seven years, average net incomes (take-home pay) increased by 1% while inflation went up by 40%, says DebtBusters.
News
2 months ago

SARB keeps rates on hold and hints at inflation pressures enduring

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the repo rate will remain at 8.25% at a monetary policy committee briefing in Pretoria ...
News
2 weeks ago

Motorists to fork out more for petrol

Economists say households’ budgets will continue to be constrained as the cost of living rises in the country.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack