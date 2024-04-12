The Western Cape education department said Friday is the last day for grade 1 and 8 online applications for 2025 and more than 90,000 applications have been received so far.
Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told TimesLIVE the department had received 74,680 grade 8 applications and 19,716 grade 1 applications so far.
Applications opened on March 11 and will close at midnight on Friday.
“Last year we received more than 125,000 grade 1 and 8 applications, so we appeal to the parents of more than 44,000 [pupils] who still need to apply to do so immediately. This includes the parents of 30,000 grade 7 [pupils],” said education MEC David Maynier.
Last day for Western Cape grade 1 and 8 online applications for 2025
Image: iStock
Certified documents required for all applications:
ID, birth certificate or passport of the pupil
in the case of a foreign pupil: a passport or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit
or a police affidavit, if these documents are not available
“You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the school your child is accepted at.
“Receiving all the applications on time will make a big difference to our planning and preparations for 2025,” said Maynier.
