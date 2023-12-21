UCT begins search for a new vice chancellor

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has officially begun a search for the next vice chancellor by placing an advert for the position.

The search follows the departure of Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, who was under fire over an exodus of staff and alleged bullying at the university at the end of February.

In a letter to members of the university community, chair of council Norman Arendse SC said the advert for the position was published online on Tuesday and applications will close on January 31.