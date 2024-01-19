Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday provide feedback on the challenges concerning online school applications.
When schools opened on Wednesday the parents of some pupils in Gauteng were queuing for placements for their children. Some marched with their children to the Johannesburg West education department offices wanting their children to be granted placements.
As of Wednesday, about 21,000 pupils in the province were not placed.
According to the Gauteng education department, this was due to late applications by parents during the online application period.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Panyaza Lesufi gives update on online school application challenges
