“There were children [at the school], and they were all walked into the hall to keep safe. Only once the police said they have apprehended the suspects were the children allowed to come out,” he said.
According to metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, seven suspects were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcers visited a scrapyard on the corner of Main Reef and Johann Rissik roads.
“Upon their arrival, the suspects noticed the officers and opened fire at them. During the shoot-out, the officers shot six suspects, disarming them, and arrested one other male suspect who attempted to flee,” she said.
The suspects, between the ages of 27 and 33, were taken to hospital.
“Among the weapons recovered were a brown double-barrel shotgun with intact serial number, a black 12-gauge shotgun with intact serial number, a silver 9mm Luger with intact serial number, a silver special .38 revolver with intact serial number and a black Taurus 9mm handgun with defaced serial number, as well as ammunition,” she said.
The arrested suspects face charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and attempted murder.
They were expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court soon.
Primrose residents continue to battle against illegal mining
Residents have been struggling to get police to help them fight violence and crime in the community
Image: Alaister Russell
“We are still living on the edge.”
Primrose Ratepayers Association (PRA) vice-chairperson David Barr says residents live in fear because of illegal mining activities and regular shootings.
“In the evenings no-one goes out, we have to stay indoors because there are shootings between the houses and between the streets.”
Shooting between illegal miners and law enforcement agencies in Primrose this week has again put the spotlight on the plight of residents.
On Tuesday zama zamas who allegedly operate near the Simmer and Jack dump in Primrose were embroiled in a gun battle with police.
The shooting allegedly spread close to Primrose High School during an operation by the Ekurhuleni metro police rapid tactical response unit and SAPS.
Illegal mining kingpins' properties to be auctioned off
Barr said children at the school had to be kept in the hall as the zama zamas allegedly ran to the school trying to hide from police.
“There were children [at the school], and they were all walked into the hall to keep safe. Only once the police said they have apprehended the suspects were the children allowed to come out,” he said.
According to metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa, seven suspects were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcers visited a scrapyard on the corner of Main Reef and Johann Rissik roads.
“Upon their arrival, the suspects noticed the officers and opened fire at them. During the shoot-out, the officers shot six suspects, disarming them, and arrested one other male suspect who attempted to flee,” she said.
The suspects, between the ages of 27 and 33, were taken to hospital.
“Among the weapons recovered were a brown double-barrel shotgun with intact serial number, a black 12-gauge shotgun with intact serial number, a silver 9mm Luger with intact serial number, a silver special .38 revolver with intact serial number and a black Taurus 9mm handgun with defaced serial number, as well as ammunition,” she said.
The arrested suspects face charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and attempted murder.
They were expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court soon.
Police arrest illegal miners 'linked' to M1 robberies
Barr said over the past few years gun violence in the neighbourhood had escalated. Emails had been sent to the Primrose police, businesses and NGOs asking for co-operation.
“Our community is eager to collaborate with the police to create a safer environment for all. We appreciate your dedication and commitment to public service. However, PRA doesn’t see the effective communication coming from our police station,” he wrote.
Last year residents demanded that police intensify their involvement as the sound of gunfire had fast become the “new” normal with numerous reports every day and increasing violence.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Gen Mavela Masondo is yet to respond to the email sent to the station commander by the PRA.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos