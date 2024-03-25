The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has attached 51 vehicles, seven houses and 16 bank accounts belonging to illegal mining kingpins.
The property, which is valued at R18m, will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be forfeited to the state. The property belong to Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo, Kesitaal Pty Ltd – a company belonging to Moyo – Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Rejoice Magagane, Gloria Kgalalelo Magagane, Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho and Thabiso Sechele.
They are accused of dealing in illicit gold in the Carletonville and Khutsong area on the West Rand.
According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the orders were secured at the Pretoria high court on March 20.
“This stems from a criminal investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) under project Gillette, initiated in 2018 with the specific aim of infiltrating a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold,” said Mahanjana.
Illegal mining kingpins' properties to be auctioned off
Crime proceeds worth R18m to be forfeited to state
Image: Veli Nhlapo
High life and empire of gold ‘kingpin’ starts crumbling
She explained that the syndicate unlawfully purchased gold-bearing materials (amalgam) from legal mining workers and illegally from zama zamas to process into gold nuggets, which were then sold around Johannesburg.
“The main buyers are currently unknown. The syndicate is primarily composed of foreign nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Some members of the syndicate fraudulently acquired South African identity documents,” said Mahanjana.
Mahanjana further noted that the trial against the nine accused, who are also facing various charges including money laundering and racketeering, is set to begin on July 24 at the Pretoria high court.
Last month, Sowetan reported how one of the accused, Bathebeng, lived a lavish life which she boasted about on social media.
