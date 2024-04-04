VIP protection officer's son finally in court after AfriForum intervention

A 19-year-old man who was involved in an accident which caused the death of an elderly Brits man in 2021 appeared in court on Thursday.

The incident happened after he allegedly stole his father’s car for a joyride with his friends.

Kgaugelo Masenya, 19, made a brief appearance in the Brits magistrate’s court and the case was postponed until next Wednesday. Masenya was charged with culpable homicide and driving a vehicle without a licence. He was 16 at the time of the incident.

Patrick Jewell, 65, died nearly three weeks after the September 21 2021 crash.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, which represents Jewell’s daughter, Jacky Jewell, became involved after she approached the unit for help because of the police’s failure to investigate the case.

The accused teenager’s father is a captain in the police’s VIP protection unit.