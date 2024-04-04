Much loved and admired Maritzburg paediatrician honoured at memorial

The family of a murdered Pietermaritzburg paediatrician, Dr Zamambo Mkhize, whose body was found stuffed into the boot of her car last month, is grappling with her senseless death.

Mkhize’s brother, Ntozonke Mkhize, said the past few weeks had been harrowing.

“My sister's life was filled with happiness and smiles,” Mkhize told mourners during a memorial service at the Harry Gwala regional hospital on Thursday.

Lungelo Mbeje, who represented her husband's family, said they were devastated by her death.

“We are trying to be strong and we put our trust in God. Our condolences and messages of support mean that we are not alone in this tragedy. She was an angel,” said Mbeje.

The doctor's lifeless body was found in a boot of her abandoned car at the Unit J section of Imbali township with a gun shot wound to her head and a bruised face.