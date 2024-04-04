Much loved and admired Maritzburg paediatrician honoured at memorial
'Her life was filled with happiness and smiles,' — Dr Zamambo Mkhize's brother
The family of a murdered Pietermaritzburg paediatrician, Dr Zamambo Mkhize, whose body was found stuffed into the boot of her car last month, is grappling with her senseless death.
Mkhize’s brother, Ntozonke Mkhize, said the past few weeks had been harrowing.
“My sister's life was filled with happiness and smiles,” Mkhize told mourners during a memorial service at the Harry Gwala regional hospital on Thursday.
Lungelo Mbeje, who represented her husband's family, said they were devastated by her death.
“We are trying to be strong and we put our trust in God. Our condolences and messages of support mean that we are not alone in this tragedy. She was an angel,” said Mbeje.
The doctor's lifeless body was found in a boot of her abandoned car at the Unit J section of Imbali township with a gun shot wound to her head and a bruised face.
A few days after her death, her husband was taken to hospital and the family declined to comment about his medical condition.
It is understood he was not present at the memorial.
Hospital acting CEO Neliswa Nxaba said the loss threatened to take a toll on the hospital personnel and the disadvantaged and underserved community of Pietermaritzburg.
“The family is not alone. We have lost a gem. Here at Harry Gwala, we always try to retain good people,” said Nxaba
She said the tragedy had opened old wounds for the Harry Gwala hospital community as they had also recently lost a pharmacist in a brutal manner.
“We plead with government and law enforcement officers to ensure they deal with this because this [kind of incident] may prevent the hospital from attracting skilled personnel,” said Nxaba.
The head of paediatrics at the Nelson Mandela school of Medicine, Prof Refiloe Masekela, said it was “with a heavy heart” that she learnt of Mkhize’s passing.
She recalled how she was struck by Mkhize’s decision to follow the paediatric speciality, which is widely regarded as hard work.
“I am always amazed when young people take that move. Zama was excellent,” said Masekela. She said during a gruelling interview she had established that Mkhize was an excellent candidate who topped the lists of hopefuls.
“She always rose to the occasion during the rigorous training. When I met her while she was on rotation at Inkosi Albert Luthuli, I was drawn by her even during a difficult period running an intensive care unit, which is busy and sometimes heartbreaking,” said Masekela.
She said striking among Mkhize's traits was her knack for knowing her patients and their circumstances.
“This is very important because we are always concerned about the children but, most importantly, those around them. She cared,” said Masekela.
She added that colleagues spoke about Mkhize's kindness, caring and love.
“She grew over the years with a family in a demanding job. She was a good and respectful doctor, strong, likable and humble,” said Masekela.
Dr Mary Morgan, head of paediatrics at the hospital, said Mkhize took up a post as a medical officer before she became a registrar in 2017.
“By the end of that year she had passed the first part of fellowship exam. She obtained the second part in 2021 even though she took time out on maternity leave and during the throes of Covid-19.
She graduated in 2022 as a paediatrician before joining the department in 2023.
“Throughout her time in Pietermaritzburg, irrespective of her job title, she was well known for being someone who was passionate about caring for children and always wanted the best,” said Morgan.
Mkhize will be buried on Saturday.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
TimesLIVE