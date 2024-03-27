×

Company says it is probing the cause

22 passengers injured after Putco bus caught fire

By Sowetan Reporter - 27 March 2024 - 12:30
Putco is still probing the cause of the fire.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Bus company Putco has confirmed that one of their busses caught fire along Moloto Road on Wednesday morning.

In a video making rounds on social media, passengers are seen jumping out of windows of the burning bus.

"Our immediate priority has been the wellbeing of the passengers affected by this unfortunate event. We can confirm that we have provided prompt passenger assistance, particularly in addressing their injuries," said Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu.

"Putco is still probing the cause of the fire. As investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, we are actively collaborating with relevant authorities to gather all necessary information. Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that every aspect of this incident is thoroughly reviewed and addressed.

"Our thoughts are with 22 passengers, who were injured, and we extend our gratitude to the emergency response teams, including private and state ambulances, for their swift actions and support during this challenging time."

Xulu said the company would share more details when they become available.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

