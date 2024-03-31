A total of 339 shacks were destroyed and 759 people left homeless in four fires in Cape Town on Saturday night.
Charlotte Powell, head of public awareness in the city's disaster risk management centre, said assessments have been completed on the four sites.
“Disaster risk management has activated Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief to provide humanitarian assistance at the various sites for the next five days. This includes hot meals, food parcels, mattresses, clothing, and hygiene packs to those affected.
“Various city departments including electricity, solid waste and water & sanitation are assisting with clearing fire debris and attending to damaged/compromised infrastructure.
“The informal settlements management department and the national human settlements department are actively engaging the affected communities to discuss plans for rebuilding,” Powell said.
Emergency services had their hands full in Cape Town when fires ripped through informal settlements in Mfuleni, Zwezwe and two different areas of Langa leaving hundreds homeless.
Powell said in Mfuleni 200 structures were destroyed, affecting 410 people.
At the rest of the sites, affected residents have taken up shelter with family and friends in the areas. In Doornbach (ZweZwe) a fire destroyed 71 structures, affecting 158 residents.
In Langa, a fire reported just before 7.30pm on Saturday destroyed 36 structures, leaving 123 people affected.
The second incident, in the same vicinity, destroyed 32 structures, with 68 people affected.
TimesLIVE
More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires
City has started co-ordinating help for the displaced
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
A total of 339 shacks were destroyed and 759 people left homeless in four fires in Cape Town on Saturday night.
Charlotte Powell, head of public awareness in the city's disaster risk management centre, said assessments have been completed on the four sites.
“Disaster risk management has activated Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief to provide humanitarian assistance at the various sites for the next five days. This includes hot meals, food parcels, mattresses, clothing, and hygiene packs to those affected.
“Various city departments including electricity, solid waste and water & sanitation are assisting with clearing fire debris and attending to damaged/compromised infrastructure.
“The informal settlements management department and the national human settlements department are actively engaging the affected communities to discuss plans for rebuilding,” Powell said.
Emergency services had their hands full in Cape Town when fires ripped through informal settlements in Mfuleni, Zwezwe and two different areas of Langa leaving hundreds homeless.
Powell said in Mfuleni 200 structures were destroyed, affecting 410 people.
At the rest of the sites, affected residents have taken up shelter with family and friends in the areas. In Doornbach (ZweZwe) a fire destroyed 71 structures, affecting 158 residents.
In Langa, a fire reported just before 7.30pm on Saturday destroyed 36 structures, leaving 123 people affected.
The second incident, in the same vicinity, destroyed 32 structures, with 68 people affected.
TimesLIVE
North West municipal official allegedly involved in accident which claims life of homeless man
Smoke detector alarms installed at fire-prone informal settlement
Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos