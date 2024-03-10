North West police are investigating a case of culpable homicide allegedly involving a member of the mayoral committee in the Madibeng local municipality after a homeless man was knocked over and killed by a vehicle.
While police did not want to name the politician, they confirmed that an accident happened on Monday.
“Brits police are investigating a culpable homicide case. The incident was reported on Monday at 10.15pm at Hendrik Verwoerd Avenue, next to Madibeng Mall.
“The driver of a Nissan Magnite collided with a pedestrian, who died on the scene. He [the victim] is unknown.
“No arrests have been made and an investigation continues. The driver is known to the police, but I cannot mention the name as this person was not charged at this stage,” said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Adele Myburgh.
TimesLIVE has the name of the MMC allegedly involved in the accident, but they cannot be named as they have not appeared in court yet.
TimesLIVE
North West municipal official allegedly involved in accident which claims life of homeless man
Police confirm they are investigating a case of culpable homicide
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
