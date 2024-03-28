×

South Africa

Council for Geoscience confirms magnitude-1.4 earthquake in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 28 March 2024 - 17:02
The quake was heard in various suburbs of the city. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed widespread speculation that an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.4 is what startled residents in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Social media was flooded by reports from parts of the city of a loud rumble or bang.

The council confirmed the seismic event happened at about 5.37pm.

“The analysis results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 1.4 as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN).

“The epicentre was located along the Diep River close to Milnerton rural area.”

The council encouraged the public to record their experiences using an online questionnaire.

The council is the custodian of the SANSN which monitors seismic activities in the country.

TimesLIVE

