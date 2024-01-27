×

Strong quake in southern Guatemala jolts residents, felt in El Salvador

By Sofia Menchu - 27 January 2024 - 10:31
Image: 123RF/enterfobay/flie photo

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala late on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), causing some to flee their homes and with early reports of damage to buildings.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring El Salvador.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, just past midnight, while many slept.

Officials in El Salvador described the quake as “strong” and said they were monitoring developments.

The earthquake's epicentre was near the Guatemalan town of Taxisco, about 60 miles (100km) south of the capital Guatemala City, where alarms sounded and some frightened residents evacuated their homes.

USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 108km (67 miles).

Parts of the façade of a church in the town of San Pablo Jocopilas, northwest of the quake's epicentre, fell down, said Guatemala's emergency services agency CONRED.

Reuters

