Churches take steps to stop being targets of criminals

“We have tried to decrease the risk like going cashless and have the church's banking details on the seats. I have attended churches where they used QR codes and others used [card] machines.”
Verryn, however, said criminals target churches not only to take money.
“It’s often to create chaos and fear, in some situations the person may come in with a gun, with an intent to kill rather than to steal, and it's about putting caution to the parish,” said Verryn.
Pastor Thulani Menzi from the Holiness Christian Revival Ministries in crime ridden Diepsloot, in the north of Johannesburg, which was robbed three times in a month in 2022, said the congregants are still frightened and have cancelled night sermons.
“Things have not been the same since the incidents. No one will come to the night sermons, and I also don’t want to risk the congregants' lives. So, we stick to Sunday sermons and have online meetings when needed,” said Menzi.
He said they no longer have conferences in Diepsloot and instead go to Midrand.
“There would be no attendances at these conferences because people would be too afraid to come. Even with the Sunday sermons, congregants would ask, 'what if they come also on Sundays during the day?' I don’t know how to respond because the trauma is there, but I tell them to have faith in God,” said Menzi.
He said for the Easter weekend, they have moved to another venue in Brits, North West, because they want congregants to be at ease.
From going cashless to advising congregants to leave their valuables, including jewellery and cellphones, at home. These are some measures put in place by churches to decrease the risk of becoming targets for criminals.
Three churches Sowetan spoke to said they were no longer allowing congregants to bring cash to church out of fear of falling victim to crime.
Bishop Anthony Sherman from Jabulani New Light Church in Riverlea, Johannesburg, said there have been annual meetings held by various churches where they have discussed various issues, including churches being targeted and robbed.
“We had a conference last year with all the bishops in the region and we were instructed to really encourage the parishioners to leave their valuables at home, like cellphones, because even though the churches may now be using EFTs or online matters, the congregants still have their phones and jewellery and other items, which makes them a target,” said Sherman.
He said churches need to be progressive because of the harsh realities in SA.
“By taking away the exact things they want in the churches, we take those factors out and we can avoid the risk of being attacked. That’s why transition to a cashless society is safer for everyone at the churches.”
Bishop Paul Verryn of the Central Methodist Church shared the same sentiments.
“One can implement security measures, like screening people when they come in but now you can’t go further and search the congregants. It would alarm them and not put them at ease and church is supposed to be a place of safety, but it is also a very vulnerable place,”
