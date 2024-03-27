Visa-free travel leads to surge in Kenyan visitors
The success story provides a blueprint for future initiatives to bolster tourism within the continent, says SA Tourism
In an era where intercontinental collaboration has become crucial, the recent surge in tourism from Kenya to SA shows the transformative power of strategic policy-making and targeted marketing efforts.
From January 1 2023, Kenyans have enjoyed visa-free travel to SA for 90 days in a year. The scrapping of visa requirements for travellers between the two countries symbolises more than an administrative adjustment.
It marked a milestone in fostering closer ties for African countries, serving as a precursor for a new era of ease in travel and cultural exchange.
The impact of this change, coupled with SA Tourism's marketing strategies, has been profound, with SA experiencing a surge in visitors from Kenya.
Between January and December 2023, Kenya recorded a 99% increase compared with 2022, reaching 42,403 arrivals.
A comparison of seasonal trends shows that in 2023, arrivals exceeded 2019 arrivals. In 2022, arrivals peaked over 2019 in October.
This is an incredible number of Kenyan tourists who chose to explore SA above any other destination. Overall, SA welcomed 6.4-million visitors from the rest of Africa between January and December 2023, marking a 75.6% of all arrivals.
In 2023, Kenyan tourists spent over 20% more than what they spent in 2019. The influx has had economic and cultural impact. Tourism is a significant economic driver, not just in revenue generation, but also as a catalyst for job creation, cultural exchange and strengthening international relations.
SA Tourism welcomes this with immense pride, and this is reflected in the marketing approach in Kenya,, which is multifaceted, dynamic and highly targeted.
Kenyans have an appetite for new experiences. The current campaign — “There's So Much More to See” — has successfully tapped into this sentiment, highlighting the lesser-known yet equally captivating variety of products and experiences led by SA Tourism's warm, culturally diverse team.
Digital campaigns have further leveraged Kenya's robust social media landscape, achieving impressive engagement metrics including more than 100-million impressions, over 9-million video views and 615,675 clicks.
These figures are a testament to the power of digital storytelling and the importance of authentic brand stories.
Without a doubt, this campaign has demonstrated an incredible capability to forge connections across borders.
The success of the visa-free regime in Kenya is a stepping stone to aim higher and broaden horizons
In fact, SA Tourism has received wide acclaim for the 2022/2023 digital media campaign.
The campaign featured rapper Sho Madjozi as the cultural curator for SA Tourism and focused on exploring Limpopo and celebrating Xitsonga culture through the Xibelani dance.
Last year, the campaign's success was affirmed by a slew of awards at the prestigious international Marketing and Communication Awards, solidifying SA Tourism's digital prowess in the travel and tourism sector.
As the team looks to the future, we will focus on sustaining and building on this momentum. The continuous evolution of marketing strategies and solid diplomatic relations remain vital to achieving this.
SA Tourism is gearing up for more powerful marketing campaigns and collaborations, including participating in the Magical Kenya Travel Expo and the East Africa Regional Tourism Expo. Such platforms showcase the country's diverse tourism offerings and engage with potential travellers and partners across the East Africa region.
SA Tourism hopes the success of the visa-free regime in Kenya will be replicated with other African nations, fostering an even wider continental atmosphere of openness and connectivity.
The lessons learnt and the successes achieved in this endeavour are invaluable, providing a blueprint for future initiatives to bolster tourism within Africa.
This success cannot be discussed without acknowledging the role of mutually beneficial bilateral co-operation. The collaboration between the governments of SA and Kenya has been the cornerstone of this achievement.
Strategic partnerships in the aviation and hospitality sectors have facilitated this growth. The code-share agreement between Kenya Airways and SAA, which established direct flights between Nairobi and major SA cities, has been pivotal in enhancing accessibility and convenience for travellers.
In this destination marketing journey, challenges and opportunities are intertwined. SA Tourism remains committed to promoting SA and collaborating with the tourism industry.
SA Tourism understands that the true value of tourism lies not only in its economic benefits, but also in its ability to transform communities, improve lives, and foster a sense of shared African identity.
The visa-free travel regime with Kenya is a shining example of what can be achieved when nations work together towards a common goal.
It is a story of the endless possibilities that arise when barriers are broken down and bridges are built.
This article was sponsored by SA Tourism.