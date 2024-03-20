×

South Africa

Officer who rammed into two women, two children on pavement is convicted

20 March 2024 - 14:15
Sgt Somiso Jali killed two women, Nani Ncube, 38, and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five, respectively.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A police officer who crashed into four people walking on the pavement with a police car on June 14 2018 has been convicted.

All four died of their injuries.

The Randburg magistrate's court found Sgt Somiso Jali guilty on four counts of culpable homicide.

On the day of the incident, Jali was driving a police vehicle with his colleague.

“He lost control of the vehicle as he was driving at high speed when he approached Jukskei bridge,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

The vehicle Jali was driving struck two women, Nani Ncube, 38 and Legato Nthotso, 20, as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five, respectively.

He said Jali and his colleague sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigations and a docket was handed to the office of the director of public prosecutions,” Shuping said.

Ipid has welcomed Jali's conviction. 

The matter was postponed to April 22 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

