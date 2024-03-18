Ramaphosa slams pre-poll violence after clashes in KZN

The IFP has denied that its members attacked ANC supporters.
The family of Thulani Sibiya, who is recovering in the intensive care unit at another facility, told Sowetan that he had a wound in the head and bruises in one of his arms.
Sibiya’s brother-in-law Mduduzi Ntumba, who visited him yesterday morning, said Sibiya could not recognise anyone, including his mother.
“He is not well at all [and] he couldn’t even recognise us. We are all so shocked and his wife has not been able to see him yet because she lives far from the hospital. He got married to his wife in December.
“Nothing we can say will make sense at this point, just that he is in hospital... We are all hoping he gets well soon,” Ntumba said.
Sibiya’s friend, who asked not to be named, said he also visited Sibiya in the hospital yesterday morning.
“We hear they were attacked from behind. They were attacked with big sticks, which left [him with] a deep wound.”
KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was being probed.
Naicker said the victims were assaulted with sticks by unknown suspects at about 3.30pm.
"It is alleged by complainants that they were at Ceza sports field attending the 110th Anniversary of King Dinuzulu inside the marque. They were moving to the front of the marque in order to get food parcels when they were unexpectedly attacked by a group of men who were singing.
"The said group came from behind and started assaulting them for unknown reasons. All the victims sustained injuries to the head. Ten of them were treated as outpatients and one was admitted to hospital due to the nature of the injuries,” said Naicker.
He said the victims were from various parts of Zululand.
Victim Dumisane Mngadi said he was also hit on the head by attackers wearing IFP T-shirts.
He claimed they came out of nowhere and when he turned to see what was happening, he saw women crying and screaming.
“One tried hitting me again but I managed to avoid being hit. I slipped and fell, then that’s where others held me. Eventually, we got an ambulance but everyone was being beaten, as long as you're wearing a yellow [ANC] T-shirt from the event.
“While in the ambulance seeking safety, [they] continued to follow us and tried to gain access into it. Emergency personnel couldn’t perform first aid due to the behaviour of the party (IFP) members and eventually decided we will get help from the hospital,” he said.
Mngadi was discharged the same day after getting stitches.
Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had been informed about the efforts of both the leadership of the ANC and IFP, aimed at ensuring that violence never resurfaces in any part of the province.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned political violence that erupted at a government event which left 11 ANC supporters injured after they were attacked allegedly by IFP members in KwaZulu-Natal.
The ANC yesterday alleged that its supporters were attacked by IFP members at the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo in KwaCeza, outside Ulundi, on Saturday.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president learnt about the political violence that occurred after he had addressed a government event after he had long left the area.
A total of 11 ANC supporters were injured and were treated at KwaCeza Hospital while the other was admitted due to his critical condition.
Magwenya said Ramaphosa only received reports about the attacks after he had arrived in Durban.
“The Presidency condemns these acts of violence. The president calls for calm and tolerance during this period leading to elections. The president also expects law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind acts of violence,” he said.
ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said the attackers were armed with traditional weapons and knobkerries.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was disappointed that after the successful event, their members were attached by IFP supporters who were bussed in from a hostel.
IFP leader in KZN Blessed Gwala said: “They [ANC] are lying. This is cheap politicking. There were traditional people together with the ANC people who were dishing out T-shirts. IFP members never assaulted anyone. If they did then they must be arrested.”
Gwala said the party was not investigating the allegations.
“I have never summoned any IFP member to go to the function. It was a Zulu cultural function and according to the information I gathered, the ANC came with T-shirts and that was the provocation of the work order to ordinary people.”
ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they were trying to persuade the IFP into peace talks to resolve what transpired following the event.
“We want to impart knowledge to the IFP of the dangers of taking the province back into the pre-1994 era, where the province lost a lot of blood.”
Gwala said he was not aware of any peace talks with the ANC.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
