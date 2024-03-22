“Ninety percent of the work we have been doing in Joburg and Pretoria since spring is in ant control. This pattern is strange in terms of the amounts. It's much more prevalent and much higher numbers than we have experienced in previous years.
Why there are ants all over your home
'Insects breed a lot quicker when the weather is hotter'
Ever wondered why your home is suddenly infested with ants sometimes in the most awkward places of your home? Residents of Gauteng and other parts of SA are facing an unusual infestation of ants which can damage property and cause allergic reaction to humans.
The infestation has left some residents shocked at the heightened activity of the insects that sometimes gather in odd places.
Experts say the increase in ant populations in parts of Gauteng, the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Free State and which has led to some homes being infested with the little pests is as a result of increased weather temperatures that allow the insects to breed in numbers.
Many residents in Johannesburg have reported heightened ant activities with some reporting how the insects have taken over their homes, living in floor corners, furniture and even electrical plugs.
Jason Stephens of Black Ant pest control said since September last year, they have noted an increase in calls received for the control of ants.
“Ninety percent of the work we have been doing in Joburg and Pretoria since spring is in ant control. This pattern is strange in terms of the amounts. It's much more prevalent and much higher numbers than we have experienced in previous years.
“The first thing to consider is that with all pest species, high temperatures tend to increase their breeding cycle. They breed a lot quicker when it's hotter."
He said while ants set up their colonies underground, they often come to the surface to seek food which they take back to the colony. The heightened activity of ants in inland regions, he said, often increased ahead of winter.
“In inland regions like Pretoria and Johannesburg, what we tend to find is that right before the winter comes, the foraging activity is extremely high because they are preparing for winter.
“They are trying to stockpile as much food as they can to get through the winter period."
He said the extreme hot weather across the country has contributed to an increase in the ant population.
He said a queen ant can lay about 800 eggs per day and those can hatch within 7-10 days. This then compounds the increase in population. On top of that multiple colonies can exist within an area, each with a queen of their own.
“Eight hundred eggs per day, per queen, in multiple colonies quickly compounds the population. Ants also have a reproductive caste in their compounds; some have wings and will fly to other areas and start setting up nests.”
CropLife SA's Gerhard Verdoorn said they have also noted an increase in ants as well as wood termites.
“Ants are very difficult to control because of the mega colonies they set up underground. Their colonies can span hundreds of hectares. One colony can span an entire neighbourhood. You can control your portion, but the colony might still exist in your neighbour’s house and is likely to still affect you.”
He said some species of ants grow their own mushrooms and fungus underground to feed on. Desirable conditions for fungus to grow is heat and moisture.
“Make sure you do not leave dog food unclosed, crumbs and other food on the floor and counters because it will attract them. They want this food to take to the colony.”
Kevin Language of C&K pest control said ants also had the ability to sense extreme weather patterns and prepare to protect their nests.
“Ants can sense heightened weather patterns and when they sense that there will be a lot of rain, they will relocate their nest upward to get away from underground water.
“In the heat the process from egg to lava to pupa then adult takes around 22-26 days. In winter that same cycle takes about 42 days. So the heat adds to the faster multiplication."
He said ants used structural designs as a guide to travel which is why they may be found in odd places.
"When ants walk a certain trail, they put a pheromone to communicate with each other. If you destroy that smell, they will fall on a different path."
Gabriel Tobias, director at Pest Protect, said ants are adept at exploiting tiny cracks and crevices for shelter and food sources, making walls and floors susceptible to infestation.
"We even find ant colonies nesting in ceilings and around rooftop areas. While it may not meet the criteria of a traditional outbreak, the scale of the issue certainly warrants attention," he said.
"Factors contributing to the surge in ant populations include favourable weather conditions, availability of food sources and potential disruptions to their natural habitats. Changes in land use, urbanisation, and climate patterns can influence ant behaviour and distribution."
The experts said while the insects may be a nuisance, they do not pose a health risk as they are not carrying diseases. And while this may be the case, they say ants may cause structural damage as they can digest wood and some species could cause allergic reactions as they can bite.
Experts advice on ant control:
● Restrict access to food and water. Close any infrastructural gaps, seal corners and cracks.
● If that fails, identify the source and use a registered and safe pest control chemical,
● Where ants are not a nuisance such as in the garden,leave them to exist.
