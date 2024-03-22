CEO shows proof of diploma, Master's qualifications

Spokesperson Navin Vasudev said Nale applied for both the postgraduate diploma and Master’s from the university in the UK. "Both were awarded to the applicant and verified by the University of Bradford directly."
Nale said he went to exile when he was 19. "I can't respond to that issue about matric because it is a fact because I was in exile. On my coming back, I couldn't even start pursuing my studies because it was a continuation of the work that I was doing in exile.
"I joined the ANC in the organising department and dealing with elections at that time. I don't regret that and I started concentrating on my education later in the year. That's why I did certificate courses..."
He said he was part of a group of 10 chosen by the North West provincial government to further their studies abroad.
“The five of us went to Bradford University [in England]. At Bradford, I chose a course that had to do with economics. I started first with development economics as per the recommendation of the university. I passed that. If you like you can say it is a bridging course towards their Master's.
"I completed... I did my dissertation...and submitted. I have taken this matter to Saqa for an assessment before I did the application [for the job]," said Nale.
Nale saidthere was a political agenda against him.
“I was deployed by Luthuli House to come and run the provincial conference of the North West and people like Cwaile and others did not make it at the conference, and I have been a target starting with the very same conference.
"He is getting information illegally, he is parading my private and personal information in public," said Nale.
He said he did not understand why the issue about his matric and qualifications has coincided with the Mpofu matter, which he raised.
The CEO of the North West Development Corporation Mojalefa Nale, who was accused of not having a matric certificate, has provided proof of his diploma and Master's degree qualifications.
The chair of the portfolio committee on economic development, environment and tourism, Mmoloki Cwaile, made the allegations in an affidavit when he opened a case against the department's MEC Virginia Tlhapi over two appointments made by the corporation.
Cwaile was questioning Nale and former CFO Kudakwashe Mpofu's appointments.
Home affairs said Mpofu, who was appointed as CFO in April 2022, had been using fraudulent documentation to be in SA. He has since been arrested and has resigned from the corporation.
Cwaile alleged that Nale had produced fake tertiary qualifications to secure his position.
However, Nale has provided proof of his qualifications and admitted that he did not have a matric certificate as he was sent to exile halfway through matric.
He returned to SA to work and subsequently through recognition of prior learning, he was admitted to the University of Bradford to study economics.
The South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) has confirmed his qualifications.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mpofu, a Zimbabwean national, handed himself over to police on Wednesday and following his arrest, he appeared in court on charges of fraud for contravening the Immigration Act.
The case was postponed to March 26 for bail information and possible bail application.
Mpofu was remanded in custody and the NPA said it intends "to oppose bail in the matter and more charges might be added".
Former CEO Radichaba Malepane said the human resources department did not do due diligence.
“The HR department was supposed to run the processes to vet, but I understand that they did not check his permits as they accepted his submission as it was... He entered the institute at a junior level but I was not aware that the documents were fraudulent,” said Malepane.
