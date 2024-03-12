×

South Africa

Hawks on the hunt for ‘fake attorney who absconded court while on bail’

12 March 2024 - 13:20
The 31-year-old was arrested in March 2023 for impersonating an attorney and was out on bail.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks’ Secunda-based serious commercial crime investigation team and Moroka detectives are searching for Doctor Sobetha, who is accused of impersonating an attorney.

The 31-year-old was arrested in March last year and was out on R5,000 bail . A warrant for his rearrest was issued last month after he failed to appear in court.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Sobetha represented a murder accused in the Bethal magistrate's court. During the presentation of an affidavit to the court, there were discrepancies which caught the attention of the court.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was discovered Sobetha did not have any qualification to practise as an attorney.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Thembinkosi Daniel Nkambule on 082 303 9874.

TimesLIVE

