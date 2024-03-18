×

South Africa

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at national conference on human rights

By TimesLive - 18 March 2024 - 10:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will also attend.

This year South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy and the theme for the conference is “Three decades of respect for and promotion of human rights”.

TimesLIVE

