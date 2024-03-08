Last month Daily Maverick quoted MK Party's interim spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela as saying: “If the people want Jacob Zuma on the ballot, that’s exactly what will happen. Zuma will be on the ballot and will lead the country.”
Zuma served as president for two terms.
The constitution says: “No person may hold office as president for more than two terms, but when a person is elected to fill a vacancy in the office of president, the period between that election and the next election of a president is not regarded as a term.”
The MK Party, which suspended ANC member Zuma has been campaigning for, was recently dragged to court by the ANC. The governing party argued its logo and trademark were stolen from the ANC’s military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.
The elections will take place on May 29, which has been declared a public holiday by Ramaphosa.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said if the MK Party does not abide by the electoral code of conduct, party leaders would be penalised or imprisoned.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ramaphosa promises action against those threatening anarchy
‘These enemies of our democracy belong in jail’, says the president
Image: Veli Nhlapo/ File photo
Those who threaten instability should things not go their way in the elections will be arrested, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Listen to the president:
A few fiery supporters of the MK Party have promised violence.
Supporters of the new kid on the political block have been “sending a clear message” to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the courts that should the ANC win its court battle against the party or should their party not get a two-thirds majority in the elections, anarchy would prevail to the point “there will be no elections in the country”.
African Democratic Change leader Visvin Reddy said if the MK Party is not on ballot papers there would be civil war and no elections would take place.
Another fiery threat was made, in former president Jacob Zuma’s presence, by a KwaZulu-Natal religious leaders' representative who threatened to shut the country should the MK Party not win the election.
TimesLIVE
