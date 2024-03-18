×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Unruly' passenger ejected from CemAir flight in Durban

However, other passengers reject the version by the airline

By TimesLIVE - 18 March 2024 - 20:34
A CemAir flight from Durban to Johannesburg was delayed for 90 minutes on Sunday.
A CemAir flight from Durban to Johannesburg was delayed for 90 minutes on Sunday.
Image: CemAir

CemAir says a flight departing from King Shaka International Airport in Durban was delayed for 90 minutes on Sunday because of a passenger who became “unruly and abusive”, refusing to “follow the lawful instructions of the cabin crew member”. 

The airline said when the cabin crew member determined she was unable to reason with the “late boarded” passenger, she informed the captain. 

“The captain shut down the already running engines and attempted to persuade the passenger to comply with the safety regulations on board the aircraft. When the captain could not reason with the passenger either, the matter was handed over to the SA Police Service and the passenger was removed from the aircraft,” CemAir said.

Flights reopened between KZN hotspot Margate and OR Tambo

The Ray Nkonyeni municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast plans to sign a contract with SA Airlink to open a route between Margate and OR Tambo ...
News
4 years ago

It said while under police escort from the aircraft, the passenger freed herself and attempted to gain access to the aircraft flight deck.

“This is a serious offence. CemAir will support the police in their further investigation and potential prosecution of the matter.” 

The airline apologised to its passengers whose flight to Johannesburg was delayed. However, it said the aircraft could not possibly have departed with the passenger on board refusing to comply with aviation safety regulations.

However, a passenger who alleged they were on the flight presented a different version to the one presented by CemAir. 

The passenger wrote on Hellopeter.com that “a fellow passenger was discriminated against” by a cabin crew member because of a harmless personal phone call that she engaged in with a friend before the flight took off.

“She was racially profiled and forced to get out of her plane. And the airline goes on to lie on their release statement that the passenger was unruly and did not obey safety rules. Which we all witnessed was not true at all. All she did was talk to her friend on the phone.” 

TimesLIVE

CemAir stays in the air despite lockdown restrictions 'to retain trust'

“There’s a big risk of denting passenger trust when you suspend flights for several weeks," said Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court