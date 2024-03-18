‘Meyiwa hit shooter with chair to stop him taking something Kelly pointed out’: Ntanzi’s second confession

“In the bedroom it was me, Sifiso and Muzi. While in the bedroom, Sifiso told me there was a job that evening,” he said.
During his confession about the circumstances surrounding Senzo Meyiwa's murder, former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi said he wanted to be protected against those he was with when the footballer was killed.
Ntanzi said he was threatened immediately after Meyiwa's death as he was visibly frightened after the incident.
On Monday, Pretoria high court magistrate Vivian Cronje was back in the witness box to read into the record the contents of a second confession statement by Ntanzi to her on June 24 2020.
According to Cronje, Ntanzi was happy to make the statement but wanted to be protected.
“I was already pointed with a finger as a warning when this thing was done, and I was still a young boy. I am not sure where else in Gauteng they were arrested. They were all grown up at the time,” Ntanzi said.
“I also don't trust the police as I believe they can be easily bribed.”
Confessions implicating Kelly Khumalo admissible – judge
The Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper sustained a fatal gunshot wound at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home on October 26 2014.
Ntanzi is on trial with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli for Meyiwa's murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled the admissions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi were made freely and voluntarily.
In his second confession, Ntanzi revealed Meyiwa had attacked his alleged shooter, Mncube, who is also known as Carlos.
Contrary to eyewitnesses' testimony that the intruder only pointed a firearm at them, Ntanzi said Mncube had ordered everyone to lie down and demanded cellphones and money.
Ntanzi, who worked in Carletonville in 2014, allegedly received a call from Ntuli, who got his number from “Muzi”. He was asked to go to the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus and on arrival was called into a bedroom by Ntuli.
Sibiya, Ntanzi confessed voluntarily – court rules
“In the bedroom it was me, Sifiso and Muzi. While in the bedroom, Sifiso told me there was a job that evening,” he said.
Ntanzi, who remained drinking and “chilling” with friends, was later that evening called to a Polo Vivo. According to Ntanzi, they proceeded to room 1B — Ntuli and Maphisa's room — where they were joined by “Carlos” and Maphisa.
“Carlos and Maphisa called Kelly Khumalo. They told her they were all right. We all then left in the Polo Vivo. It was myself, Carlos, Mthokoziseni, Sifiso and Muzi. At a stop sign another Polo Vivo came and Carlos, Mthokoziseni, Sifiso and Muzi alighted. I remained behind while they spoke among themselves and with Simpiwe, who came with the other Polo Vivo vehicle. Simphiwe gave Mthokoziseni two firearms,” he said.
Ntanzi said they left for Vosloorus, where they stopped the vehicle. He alleged Carlos received a call from Kelly and kept referring to her as “sistas”.
Ntanzi said Mncube got out of the vehicle to take the call and then “called Maphisa, Sifiso and Muzi out of the vehicle”.
He said there was a handover of firearms. He was given a small one, which he put in his pocket.
At the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was socialising with Khumalo, her family and friends, they took their positions.
He said Ntuli was the driver, Sibiya was the lookout and Maphisa stood by the window. Ntanzi and Mncube entered the house.
“When we got to the house, Carlos pulled out a firearm. He ordered everyone to lie down and demanded phones and money. Carlos then gave me a phone. I had a plastic bag with me. There was a plastic container on the table with money. Carlos gave me the container which I put in the plastic bag.
“Everyone was lying down, I believe Carlos was told where whatever he was looking for was. Carlos was about to open something when Senzo stood up. There was a scuffle between him and Carlos.”
According to Ntanzi, during the scuffle Meyiwa took a chair and hit Carlos with it.
“It appeared as if he wanted to prevent Carlos from taking whatever he wanted to take.
“Kelly Khumalo was the one who directed Carlos where the thing was which he wanted to take.
“During the scuffle, Carlos fired two shots, I did not see where Senzo was hit because when the shots were fired I was [heading] outside. I was in the house when shots were fired and I left the house as Senzo was falling.”
After about five minutes, they drove off. “While driving Carlos and Mthokoziseni asked for the phone and plastic container, which I gave them. Carlos said, 'here is my watch'. We drove to the hostel and went straight to room 1B.
“Carlos pointed to Sifiso and said he must warn me if any word comes out that they were involved he would kill me. Carlos and Sifiso ordered me to go to the kitchen.
“Carlos, Maphisa, Sifiso and Muzi remained in the bedroom and closed the door. Sifiso then came out and gave me R15,000.
“I was shivering since I was never involved in such a thing before. We all left the hostel in a Polo Vivo. At a stop street Maphisa and Carlos got into the other Polo Vivo vehicle and left. During the drive to the stop, Carlos kept pointing his finger at me, threatening me. He was also swearing because I was visibly frightened,” said Ntanzi.
He said at the hostel, Mthokoziseni asked Mncube if he was sure he “hit” Meyiwa.
Ntanzi said Mncube pointed at him with his finger, saying: “I am telling you, you will sh*t. A deal is a deal.”
“He also said if he hears anything he will kill me. He doesn't know my parental home but [Sibiya] knows and he will show him,” he said.
Ntanzi said he slept at a flat he was taken to by Sifiso and they had drinks.
After two days, Ntanzi said Sifiso gave him more cash.
“I got a total of about R45,000. This includes the initial R15,000.”
After leaving for Carletonville, he said he had to change his cellphone numbers as they kept calling and threatening him.
After a while, a meeting was held at Sibiya's house with the fathers of the men involved. He said he was told the meeting was about an altercation between Sibiya's sisters, who threatened to tell police about Meyiwa's murder.
TimesLIVE
