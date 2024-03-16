×

South Africa

Three kidnap victims rescued from house in Bedfordview

By TimesLIVE - 16 March 2024 - 10:15
Three kidnapping victims were rescued in Bedfordview on Friday.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Three women alleged to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate were rescued in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Friday. 

According to Safe City, a platform that brings together private and public law enforcement agencies, a call for assistance came through on the CCIN WhatsApp group on Friday afternoon. 

It stated that a kidnapping victim was being held against her will in Bedfordview. 

“Members mobilised to the location with law enforcement officials. On arrival, the members together with other services approached the address,” said Safe City.

“Three female victims were safely removed from the house where they were being held against their will. It is believed they were kidnapped by a trafficking syndicate. The scene was taken over by SAPS,” Safe City added.

TimesLIVE could not immediately reach the police for comment. 

TimesLIVE

