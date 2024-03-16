×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Shoppers scatter as jewellery thieves strike at Johannesburg's Cresta Mall

By TImesLIVE - 16 March 2024 - 16:10
Eleven suspects armed with handguns attacked a jewellery store in the Cresta Mall. File photo.
Eleven suspects armed with handguns attacked a jewellery store in the Cresta Mall. File photo.
Image: Amina Deka Asma

Panicked midday shoppers ran for cover when armed robbers opened fire inside the Cresta Mall in Johannesburg on Saturday.

About 11 armed suspects targeted a jewellery store inside the mall, police confirmed later on Saturday.

“The suspects started breaking the store’s glass counters with a crowbar and a hammer to gain access to the displayed jewellery. The suspects then fired shots randomly while fleeing to their getaway vehicles, a white Jetta and a silver Toyota Etios.

“No injuries were reported and the station’s trio crime unit is investigating a case of business robbery,” police said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

Suspected Johann Rupert jewellery thief nabbed in Soweto

Hawks pounce on alleged burglar three years after SA’s biggest jewellery heist
News
1 year ago

Alleged jewel thieves wounded in dramatic KwaMashu shootout

Two suspected jewel thieves were badly wounded in a hail of bullets on the M25 KwaMashu Highway near Durban on Sunday.
News
6 years ago

Break-in at Rosebank jewellery store

Burglars broke into the Chronoline Jewelery shop in Rosebank on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene on Tuesday morning to the shop‚ ...
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court