Former SABC radio DJ in court over alleged bitcoin scam

Ledwaba said those who signed up were given a Standard Bank account to deposit their monies into and reference numbers. They were told they would only see returns after six months.
“The alleged mining packages varied from R6,500 to R253,000 with estimated payouts,” said Ledwaba.
“Instructions given were that after they deposited the money they should go back to the office where they created email addresses and login details for each victim, to have access to their money invested,” Ledwaba added.
But six months later, investors were unable to access their accounts and withdraw their benefits.
Image: Instagram/ Sebase Mogale
Former SABC radio DJ and actor Sebasa Mogale on Friday appeared in court alongside his wife for alleged fraud linked to the “Mining City” bitcoin scam.
Mogale and his wife Dora were granted bail of R10,000 each after appearing in the Polokwane magistrate's court,
According to police, the radio host is alleged to have been involved in the scam, which he reportedly promoted on his radio show in 2020, telling investors they would get rewarded based on how much they invested.
“In that radio advert, he told listeners to visit his office, 103 Landros Mare Street, Polokwane, to attend a session where he and two other people would be presenting a seminar,” said Col Malesela Ledwàba.
“People attended the session and the brochures were distributed to them, which indicated the different packages. The attendees believed in the advertised scam, the reasons being Mogale was a radio presenter.”
“That's when they realised that the details given to them were blocked. When victims questioned Mogale telephonically about their investment, he told them that the Mining City scam had collapsed due to the inflation rate.
“It meant that investors have lost their money in the scam. Victims went back to the office. Unfortunately they found that the office was closed and his phone was on voice mail.”
Ledwaba said 10 people had opened cases by May 2022. More cases are anticipated.
The case returns to court on May 20.
TimesLIVE
