Courtesy of SABC.
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille will deliver the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The GOOD Party was formed in 2018 after De Lille left the DA.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | GOOD Party launches its 2024 election manifesto
Courtesy of SABC.
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille will deliver the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The GOOD Party was formed in 2018 after De Lille left the DA.
TimesLIVE
MPs slam Eskom’s debt relief amendment bill seeking to rid interest on loans
South Africa's journey to rapid recovery well under way: De Lille
MPs clash with De Lille over her interim SA Tourism board choices
De Lille appoints three people to manage affairs of SA Tourism board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos