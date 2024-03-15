×

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

By TimesLIVE - 15 March 2024 - 10:21

The murder trial of football star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The judge presiding over the matter, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, ruled on Thursday the confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi regarding the circumstances of Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014 are admissible.

