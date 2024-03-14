×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court to hear bid by Magudumana, Bester to stop Showmax documentary

Application will be on the same day documentary is due to start airing

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2024 - 20:45
Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Image: SABC screengrab

The last-minute applications by Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to stop Showmax from airing its four-part documentary Tracking Thabo Bester will be heard in the Johannesburg high court on Friday. 

MultiChoice said the application will be on the same day that the documentary is due to start airing on Showmax. 

Facebook rapist and murdered Bester and his partner Magudumana each approached the high court this week to stop the airing of the documentary — because, they say, it threatens their rights.

“Showmax has briefed legal counsel and will be vigorously opposing the applications,” MultiChoice said. 

MultiChoice said the allegations against Bester and Magudumana were serious and Showmax strongly believed it was essential for viewers to have the opportunity to watch the documentary and form their own informed opinions.

“Showmax is of the view that the attempt is without legal merit and breaches the constitutional rights of the public.” 

TimesLIVE 

Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case resumes in high court

Aspects of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's imprisonment came under the spotlight as the matter resumed in the Bloemfontein high court on ...
News
3 weeks ago

'He needs to change his mindset': Thabo Bester’s mother hopes he can reform

The mother of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, whose audacious jailbreak trial is due to resume next week, believes he has a chance to turn his life ...
News
3 weeks ago

Another legal blow for Magudumana as high court dismisses her bail appeal

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bid for freedom was dealt another blow after the Free State high court on Tuesday dismissed her appeal against the ...
News
4 months ago

SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA

The Supreme Court of Appeal decided on Friday it will hear Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal against the judgment that found that South African courts ...
News
4 months ago

Thabo Bester wants Mshololo, Mpofu to join legal team as case moved to Free State High Court

The escape case against Thabo Bester and 10 others has been transferred to the Free State High Court, with the rapist and murderer wanting to rope in ...
News
5 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court