×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder suspects back in court

By TimesLIVE - 14 March 2024 - 10:44

Courtesy of SABC.

Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The two other suspects, brothers, Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini.

TimesLIVE

AKA murder suspects back in the dock

Five men arrested last week in connection with the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the orchestration and murder of AKA and Tibz are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court for a ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murder of AKA and Tibz

Two suspects are on Tuesday expected to appear in court in Eswatini in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court