Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
The two other suspects, brothers, Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder suspects back in court
Courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
