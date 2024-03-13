×

South Africa

Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for proof of corruption claims

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 13 March 2024 - 14:33
Sorisha Naidoo and her husband, businessman Vivian Reddy.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Calls for the identities of possible whistle-blowers to be anonymous are being proposed on social media after wealthy businessman Vivian Reddy offered a R5m reward.

Reddy, a property mogul who owns shopping malls in KwaZulu-Natal, made a public video on Tuesday saying he was distressed about allegations that he paid the legal fees of suspended KwaDukuza municipality CFO Shamir Rajcoomar and ANC officials. The businessman owns KwaDukuza mall which has been operating for six years in the municipal region.

It has come to my attention that there have been vile, malicious and fake allegations against me. These allegations are absolutely fake,” he said.

Suspended KwaDukuza municipality CFO Shamir Rajcoomar.
Image: KDM

Rajcoomar, who was appointed to the position in 2007, was suspended last year pending an investigation by the municipality relating to bank charges.

Rajcoomar took the municipality to the KwaZulu-Natal high court in Durban to challenge the decision.

Reddy said if anyone could prove the claims against him, they should lodge a signed affidavit with police and provide evidence.

“You will be paid, no questions asked. These malicious rumours emanate from ANC battles, and I want no part of it. You must fight your battles without wrongfully involving my name for your own benefit. The reality is I have invested R550m in KwaDukuza and employed 1,200 people,” he said.

Reddy’s enticing reward topped charts on social media, but people suggested the conditions for the reward be amended, including that whistle-blowers should be allowed to report to police without revealing their names to protect them from possible victimisation during investigations.

Here are some reactions from social media:

TimesLIVE

