South Africa

Man wanted for rape arrested after assault report at Welkom mall

By TimesLIVE - 06 March 2024 - 16:50
A man arrested in Welkom after allegedly being seen assaulting a 28-year-old woman on Monday had a warrant for his arrest for a rape in January last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

When police in Welkom arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman at a mall on Monday, it turned out the man was also wanted for a rape committed last year. 

While attending a meeting, a Welkom K9 commander received a distress call about a possible bank robbery at a mall in Welkom.  

“The officer reacted to the information and mobilised all required units. Upon arrival at the mall, police discovered it was an argument between a couple in the bank and the man was allegedly seen assaulting a 28-year-old woman,” Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said  

The man was arrested for assault and taken to Welkom police station. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed the man is a wanted suspect and a warrant for his arrest for the alleged rape in Welkom in January 2023 was issued. The suspect was arrested and detained for assault and rape.” 

