Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of a four-year-old girl and her father who were found hanging from roof beams at a house in Bela Bela.
It is believed the man took his daughter's life before taking his own.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police have initiated murder and inquest inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the tragedy in Bela Bela township serves as a sombre reminder of the urgent need to seek support when facing domestic challenges.
Ledwaba said the incident unfolded on Sunday, at about 9pm.
“On arrival at the residence on Malebye Street, Bela Bela, the police were confronted with a tragic scene in a room at the back of the house, where the bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found hanging from the roof beams, each with ropes around their necks,” Ledwaba said.
He said preliminary investigations indicated the man took his daughter's life before taking his own.
Though the mother was absent at the time of the incident, domestic challenges could not be dismissed, he said.
TimesLIVE
Bodies of 4-year-old girl and her father found hanging from roof beams
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of a four-year-old girl and her father who were found hanging from roof beams at a house in Bela Bela.
It is believed the man took his daughter's life before taking his own.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police have initiated murder and inquest inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the tragedy in Bela Bela township serves as a sombre reminder of the urgent need to seek support when facing domestic challenges.
Ledwaba said the incident unfolded on Sunday, at about 9pm.
“On arrival at the residence on Malebye Street, Bela Bela, the police were confronted with a tragic scene in a room at the back of the house, where the bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were found hanging from the roof beams, each with ropes around their necks,” Ledwaba said.
He said preliminary investigations indicated the man took his daughter's life before taking his own.
Though the mother was absent at the time of the incident, domestic challenges could not be dismissed, he said.
TimesLIVE
Three found dead in Durban home in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
Three bodies found believed to be siblings kidnapped by their father
Family resigned to burying whatever is left of relative
Sex workers trial: Court hears Mkhwanazi tailored his admissions to avoid some charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos