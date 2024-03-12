×

South Africa

Fired official downloaded more than ANC, MK Party lists, says IEC

CEO says almost everything in the system was downloaded

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 12 March 2024 - 20:27
Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks after an employee was fired for leaking ANC and MK Party candidates' lists before their publication had been authorised.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An employee of the Electoral Commission (IEC) has been fired after a preliminary investigation into the unauthorised distribution of ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe Party 2024 national and provincial election candidate lists at the weekend. 

The lists of the candidates were leaked and circulated online.

The IEC was unhappy about the embarrassing breach as it remains under spotlight with the May polls drawing nearer. 

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the employee had accessed the computer system and reports but was not authorised to distribute information before the lists were officially published by the commission. He said the internal investigation traced the employee through IT methodology and followed a digital footprint trail.

“While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said the employee admitted responsibility to the commission for the leak and for downloading the lists.  He said the employee’s computer was taken for further forensic analysis. 

“Our own determination is that the downloads did not only relate to those parties, it was a whole lot other parties. It was close to everything that there was in the system,” Mamabolo told Newzroom Afrika. 

 Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi confirmed the regulator was also probing a “security compromise” behind the leak. 

Mamabolo said the commission was working with the regulator in the investigations.

