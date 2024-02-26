×

Three found dead in Durban home in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

By TIMES LIVE - 26 February 2024 - 16:48
Marshall Security officers found the lifeless bodies of three people and a puppy believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Image: Marshall Security

A Durban neighbour’s request for a welfare check at a Greenwood Park home led to the tragic discovery of the bodies of three people and a puppy from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning believed to be from a generator. 

Marshall Security said officers responded to a call from the neighbour who had had no contact with the family in Rosary Road since Saturday. 

“Upon arrival, what began as a welfare check quickly escalated into a tragic scene. Officers discovered a male individual, lifeless and in a state of decomposition, on the living room couch. Further investigation revealed two additional victims, a female and another male, in the master bedroom, both without signs of life,” said Marshall.

The lifeless body of the family’s puppy was also found.

The fire department conducted a thorough examination of the premises and identified a generator in the home as the likely cause of carbon monoxide poisoning, which resulted in the deaths.

Police were called to the scene.

Marshall Security said the neighbour played a critical role in raising the alarm, demonstrating the importance of community vigilance and awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide at home.

TimesLIVE

