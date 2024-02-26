A Durban neighbour’s request for a welfare check at a Greenwood Park home led to the tragic discovery of the bodies of three people and a puppy from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning believed to be from a generator.
Marshall Security said officers responded to a call from the neighbour who had had no contact with the family in Rosary Road since Saturday.
“Upon arrival, what began as a welfare check quickly escalated into a tragic scene. Officers discovered a male individual, lifeless and in a state of decomposition, on the living room couch. Further investigation revealed two additional victims, a female and another male, in the master bedroom, both without signs of life,” said Marshall.
The lifeless body of the family’s puppy was also found.
The fire department conducted a thorough examination of the premises and identified a generator in the home as the likely cause of carbon monoxide poisoning, which resulted in the deaths.
Police were called to the scene.
Marshall Security said the neighbour played a critical role in raising the alarm, demonstrating the importance of community vigilance and awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide at home.
TimesLIVE
Three found dead in Durban home in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
Image: Marshall Security
TimesLIVE
