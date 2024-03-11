Courtesy of SABC
The ANC will on Monday brief the media on its national and provincial candidates list for the May elections.
This comes after the leaking of its list hours after it was submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa on Friday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on candidates list for May elections
TimesLIVE
