South Africa

Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week

By TimesLIVE - 10 March 2024 - 16:00
Eskom says 3,330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Load-shedding will remain suspended on Sunday until 4pm when stage 1 load-shedding will resume until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter load-shedding will be suspended again from 5am until 4pm on Monday followed by stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Tuesday. This pattern of no load-shedding until 4pm and stage 2 load-shedding until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice, Eskom said.

“This is as a result of the recovery of emergency reserves, the return of three generating units and the anticipated weekday demand,” it said.

It said 3,330MW of generation capacity was expected to return to service by Wednesday.

