There will be no load-shedding from 5am to 4pm this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday.
It said due to the anticipated return to service of additional generating units, stage 2 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm. Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am Sunday. This alternating pattern of suspending load-shedding from 5am until 4pm and implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated on Sunday.” it said.
Eskom said unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,921MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 6,831MW.
The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday.
Load-shedding suspended during the day this weekend
