×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load-shedding suspended during the day this weekend

By TimesLIVE - 02 March 2024 - 09:15
The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. Stock photo.
The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

There will be no load-shedding from 5am to 4pm this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday. 

It said due to the anticipated return to service of additional generating units, stage 2 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm. Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am Sunday. This alternating pattern of suspending load-shedding from 5am until 4pm and implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated on Sunday.” it said.

Eskom said unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,921MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 6,831MW. 

The power utility expects 2,560MW of generating capacity to be returned to service by Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

Load limiting rolling out in Lusikisiki

Eskom is going live with another load-limiting pilot site on Thursday in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape for residents with smart meters.
News
2 days ago

Load-limiting project rolls out to more Joburg suburbs

Residents of Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall in Johannesburg who have smart meters have been selected for the ...
News
4 weeks ago

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s Sona speech far from reality

The state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa not only was pedestrian, but it recycled promises and amplified easy victories.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Reducing load-shedding: Tanzania switches on first turbine at hydro plant in World Heritage Site

The turbine will help reduce months-long power rationing.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court