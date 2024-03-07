×

South Africa

Taxi body threatens national shutdown over ‘bread and butter’ route

NTA says routes they nurtured was given to bus company

By Jeanette Chabalala - 07 March 2024 - 14:50
Palm Ridge taxi rank at a standstill as taxi associations go on strike, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has threatened a national shutdown should its demands not be met.

On Thursday, commuters were left stranded after taxi operations on the East Rands Tembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus were suspended.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said a bus company was given a contract to operate on routes that were nurtured by the taxi industry. Therefore, the industry should be getting a 30% stake in the contract, he said. 

We developed those routes, we have nurtured them but authorities have accorded a particular bus company a stake to operate along those routes without having properly engaged us, Malele said.

Should the authorities remain incalcitrant in the matter, the industry will be left with no option other than to escalate [the] current shutdown in Ekurhuleni to national proportions, thus crippling the mobility of the masses as a consequence.

We want to apologise for [the] inconvenience caused to the passengers and society at large and we urge authorities to deal with the taxi industrys resentment as a matter of urgency, Malele said.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the strike started on Thursday, causing disruptions.

She said officers were monitoring the situation.

It is unclear what the cause for the strike is but investigations are under way. At this moment we cannot speculate on the circumstances, she said.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the shutdown follows a disagreement on Wednesday between its patrollers and the bus company.

She said this resulted in law enforcement arresting patrollers and security officials and some of their vehicles being impounded.

Santaco Ekurhuleni spokesperson Eddie Mkhonto said on Wednesday patrollers were chasing bus drivers away, saying they should not operate on their routes, so someone called the police, and they arrested the patrollers.

Those routes are our bread and butter, he said.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

