City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.
The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”
The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.
TimesLIVE
Rand Water given green light to pump to thirsty Joburg suburbs
Image: 123RF
City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.
The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”
The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.
TimesLIVE
Clamour for City Power, Rand Water to turn taps back on in Johannesburg
Reduced water supply warning for Gauteng residents as maintenance work is scheduled
Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos