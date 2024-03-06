×

South Africa

Rand Water given green light to pump to thirsty Joburg suburbs

By TIMESLIVE - 06 March 2024 - 09:50
Residents in affected areas are awaiting the return of water supply. File photo.
Image: 123RF

City Power says it gave the all clear to Rand Water to pump at full load from the Eikenhof substation late on Tuesday night, giving hope to residents waiting to turn on their taps.

The entity had been experiencing faults at the substation which led to taps going dry from Sunday in a large area of Johannesburg as it affected pumping at Rand Water’s booster station.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “City Power has completed the repairs at Eikenhof substation, and 100% of power supply to Rand Water Board has been restored. Rand Water was informed at 11pm to take the full load to pump water to its customers.”

The system needs to replenish and fill reservoirs before domestic customers receive water.

TimesLIVE

