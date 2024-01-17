Pumping capacity will be reduced at reservoirs on Sunday, affecting several municipalities in Gauteng, Rand Water says.
Reduced water supply warning for Gauteng residents as maintenance work is scheduled
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
